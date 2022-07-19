Bihar Man Alleges Stabbing Over WhastApp Post Supporting Nupur Sharma

Two of the main accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

A man from Bihar's Sitamarhi has alleged that he was stabbed for sharing a video in support of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma as his WhatsApp status. The police, however, had initially denied any such link and on the basis of local input said that the man was stabbed on the evening of July 15 after some argument while a group of men were under the influence of some "local tobacco".

Ankit Jha, who is undergoing treatment at a local nursing home in Darbhanga, has claimed that someone stabbed him in the back when he was watching Nupur Sharma's video that he had also uploaded as his WhatsApp status.

The next day, the victim submitted a written complaint mentioning four names. Two of the main accused were arrested and sent to jail.

"The incident of stabbing took place on the 15th evening under the Nanpur police station after a quarrel between three to four people over cigarette smoke at a Pan shop. Yesterday afternoon, he has given a statement in the news media linking it to the Nupur Sharma incident. It is being investigated," Har Kishore Rai, Superintendent of Police, Sitamarhi, said after a fresh FIR was lodged on the basis of Ankit Jha's allegation.

Locals have also said all the people involved are from nearby villages and were known to each other. The incident took place while they were smoking together at a roadside pan shop, they said.