Udaipur, Amravati Killings Linked? Nupur Sharma Supporters Get Threats

Threat messages to people who supported BJP's Nupur Sharma online have created an atmosphere of terror in Maharashtra's Amravati, especially after the murder of a resident, Umesh Kolhe. Kolhe had posted messages on social media showing support to the former BJP spokesperson, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammed have set off a huge controversy at home and abroad.

In recent days, many who posted messages in Nupur Sharma's favour are receiving threats online. The average message reads "Apologise. Post a video of yourself on the WhatsApp group, otherwise be ready to face the consequences... Shall we come to the shop?" The shop is a macabre reminder of the site of the two murders connected to the Prophet controversy.

At least 10 people have received such messages, the Amravati police have said. Panic-stricken, many of them have posted apology videos.

The owner of Amit Medical Store in Amrawati, Umesh Kolhe was the first person to be killed in connection with the Prophet controversy on June 21. His throat was slit -- in a striking similarity to Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, who was killed a week later by two men who visited his shop posing as customers.



Given the similarities, there are questions whether the crimes are linked or were planned together. In both cases, the comments on the Prophet appear to be the instigation.

For now, the NIA is maintaining silence. "We can't comment on the ongoing investigation," said a senior official.

The Amrawati police initially thought it started as a case of robbery.

But when the Union home ministry took an interest and the matter was handed over to the National Investigation Agency, the local police did a U-turn, admitting that Umesh Kolhe was killed because of his social media posts.

Seven people have been arrested for the Amravati murder -- one of them is Dr Yusuf Khan, a close acquaintance of the victim. The police believe it was he who helped Umesh Kolhe's post go viral by forwarding it to a Muslim group.

The two were friends and members of a common WhatsApp group. Dr Yusuf Khan even attended Kolhe's funeral. The man who carried out the murder, Irfan Sheikh, has so far evaded the police net.

The BJP has accused the police of deliberately misleading the investigation. Amrawati MP Navneet Rana has even accused the city commissioner of suppressing the murder.

Arti Singh, a senior police officer from Amravati, said: "They have stated that we filed an FIR for theft and dacoity. In our FIR, we did not register a section on theft or dacoity. They also said that we arrested four accused and suppressed the case. But if we had to suppress it, why would we go forward in solving it?"

Calling it a "blind and sensitive case" she said the police will not say anything, "until we have full evidence".