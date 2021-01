Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday donated Rs 2.01 lakh for Ram temple construction (File)

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan on Monday donated Rs 2.01 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Chauhan handed over a cheque to RN Singh, national vice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and head of the Bihar Rajya Samarpan Nidhi Sangrah Samiti, a committee engaged in collecting funds for the purpose from across the state.

Bihar BJP general secretary (organisation) Nagendraji and state-level office-bearers of the RSS and the VHP were present on the occasion.