"Women Want Their Sons Back, They Voted Against Migration": Tejashwi Yadav To NDTV

The women in Bihar want their children to return from other states, asserted RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, claiming that they have voted in the first phase to get rid of migration, crime, and corruption.

Bihar witnessed a record turnout of 64.66% during the first phase of voting yesterday.

There has been "positive feedback" over the polling, he said during an interview with NDTV's CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal in Purnea. The people believe they have given enough time to the NDA, and now it's time for change, he added.

"The mothers and sisters who stood in long queues (to cast their vote) don't want to part with their families. They want their sons working outside (Bihar) to have a job in Bihar and stay with them. Those who get to meet only on Holi and Chhath want to be with their families throughout the year," said Yadav.

Read: "People Voted For Change": Tejashwi Yadav To NDTV On Record Polling In Bihar

Bihar is known for large out-migration, with natives of the state contributing a large chunk to the workforce across the country. This, the opposition alleges, is due to a lack of industries and jobs in their own state.

This time, votes were cast to make Bihar a developed state, cutting across caste and religious lines, claimed Yadav, whose family holds a legacy in a state where the caste equations had been a major decider in electoral politics.

#NDTVExclusive | "Women of Bihar want their sons back home" : RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav (@TejashwiYadav) speaks to NDTV's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) #BiharElections #ElectionsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/tstSXmnlhu — NDTV (@ndtv) November 7, 2025

"Bihar wants to progress and become a developed state. People want change, and they have voted for change in the first phase. They have voted for jobs and industries, cutting across caste and religious lines. People want a Bihar free of migration, crime, and corruption. They want the state to become an IT and textile hub. They want food-processing and agro-based industries since 70% of our population depends on agriculture," he said.

He also slammed the state and central governments led by Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ignoring the need for creating employment in Bihar. "It has been 20 years of Nitish Kumar as chief minister. Migration has been on the rise in Bihar, but has the government come out with any policy (to check that)? Those staying outside Bihar must think over why they are staying outside despite having Nitish ji and Modi ji in power," said the RJD heir apparent.

Read: "Prashant Kishor Won't Have Any Impact In Bihar": Tejashwi Yadav To NDTV

He cited coaching hub Kota as an example to describe how migration could be reduced in Bihar. "In Kota, the students, the teachers, the cooks, and even the guards are Bihari. Open an educational institution and see. Once the infrastructure is here, no one will need to go outside," he added.

Employment is a major issue in Bihar, with jobs being central to the election promises made by both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA has said it will create a crore livelihood opportunities, and not just jobs, if it returns to power, while Yadav, the face of the Opposition, had promised a government job for one member in every family in Bihar. The NDA has argued that the Opposition's plan is not financially feasible.