Bihar Elections Historic, 7.5 Crore Participated In SIR: Poll Body Chief

"The 2025 Bihar Assembly elections were historic. First, over 7.5 crore voters participated in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list. Participation of grassroots election workers and approximately 1.76 lakh booth-level agents from all political parties. Due to the tireless and transparent efforts of election workers, not a single appeal was received by any of Bihar's 38 District Magistrates regarding the SIR..," he said.

Chief Election Commissioner also hailed the Bihar Assembly elections as a milestone in India's democratic journey, noting that voters have achieved the highest turnout since 1951 at approximately 66.9% across both phases.

"... Today, voters have also made history in independent India. They cast the highest percentage of votes in all elections held since 1951, at approximately 66.9%. Women have expressed their complete faith in the Election Commission, resulting in the highest voter turnout ever, at 71%. These transparent and peaceful elections in Bihar have shown the whole of India a lesson. The Election Commission has always stood with its voters, stands with them, and will continue to do so...," he said.

As the voting concludes, according to the Election Commission of India, 68.52% approximate voter turnout was recorded in the second phase around 7 pm, with final estimates yet to be published.

According to pollsters, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to form the government again in Bihar, exit poll results showed on Tuesday, predicting that the opposition Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark in the 243-member state assembly.

The exit polls also predicted that Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj, which made its debut in the assembly polls, is unlikely to make any splash in terms of seats. The exit polls came out after the conclusion of voting in Bihar. While the first phase of polls was held on November 6, the second phase of polling concluded on Tuesday.. The state has seen record polling in the assembly polls.

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

