BJP Youth Wing Chief Targets Bihar's Tejashwi Yadav On Unemployment Dig

In a veiled attack on RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, new President of BJP's youth wing Tejasvi Surya said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "created more job opportunities in Bihar than any other government". The Karnataka MP, who replaced Poonam Mahajan, added he will head to poll-bound Bihar tomorrow and strengthen the party there.

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, a former partner in the Nitish Kumar-led government, has been attacking the BJP at the centre over the state of unemployment in the country.

The BJP has said it will fight the Bihar polls with its ally Janata Dal, and has been rolling out a slew of development projects for the state where polling will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created more job opportunities in Bihar than any other government. These dynasts and princes of Bihar who talk about unemployment have never worked a day in their life. They don't understand the joy of getting your first cheque. Only Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar understand the pain of unemployment," Mr Surya told NDTV after addressing the media for the first time since his new appointment on Saturday.

"I have a lot of Bihari friends in Benagluru. What impresses me most about them is their talent, honesty and ability to work hard. What they need is opportunity," he said.

On a question about NDA's key allies Shiv Sena and Akali Dal leaving the fold, Mr Surya said, "There are more NDA partners who agree on issues than those few who disagree on select subjects. NDA is strong and will always be strong. The people of Bihar will vote for NDA with a thumping majority."

Speaking about developments in August 11 Bengaluru violence investigation, Mr Surya announced that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that a permanent Station House of the NIA would be set up in Bengaluru soon.

On becoming the Yuva Morcha chief, Mr Surya said, "The philosophy so far was youngsters of today are leaders of tomorrow and parties would keep youngsters in waiting list. But BJP believes youngsters of today are leaders of today itself. We believe in equal opportunities to all."