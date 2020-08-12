Violence Breaks Out Over Alleged Facebook Post In Bengaluru

The protestors set many vehicles ablaze.

Violence broke out in the eastern part of Bengaluru on Tuesday night over a Facebook message allegedly posted by a relative of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy.

The protestors set many vehicles ablaze and surrounded Mr Murthy's residence in the city.

The police used lathi-charge, tear gas and firing to disperse the violent crowd.

"DG Halli and KG Halli saw violent incidents. To bring this under control, police used lathi charge, tear gas and firing. Police Commissioner went to the spot. Police bandobast is in place. Strict action will be taken against those offenders," the Bengaluru police posted on Twitter.

The MLA, Srinivas Murthy, released a video appealing his supporters maintain peace.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also released a video message, saying people should not take law into their own hands.

He condemned the incidents of arson and looting and said that additional police forces had been sent to the area.

He said that the police has been given a free hand to bring down the situation under control.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao also appealed people to not to take law into their hands.

"Horrible situation in Pulakeshinagar after the attack on our MLA @AkhandaSrinivas house and the Kaval Byrsandra Polcie satiation. Whatever the provocation nobody can take law into their own hands and destroy public property," he said on Twitter.

"I urge all the people to maintain calm and the govt to handle this delicate situation firmly but surely and not play politics. I also see a conspiracy in the way the Facebook post has been put out & looks to have been done to incite disturbance," he said further.