This Bihar Bahubali Has A PhD. His Son Will Contest Election This Time

The converging worlds of crime and politics have produced some well-known politicians in Bihar. But Sunil Pandey brought more to the table. A strongman with a doctoral degree, he was a former MLA from Bhojpur district with four election victories to his credit. But Pandey remained a controversial figure in Bihar politics throughout. He had been in the headlines for years, often for the wrong reasons.

He is among the numerous examples of how politics and muscle power co-exist in the Bihar ecosystem. Despite having a PhD, Pandey's name remained consistently linked to the criminal world, leading to constant controversy throughout his political career.

With Pandey now retired from politics, his son Vishal Prashant will contest from Tarari on a BJP ticket.

Early Life And Education

He was born as Narendra Pandey in Rohtas district. His father, Kameshwar Pandey, was a contractor and wielded considerable influence. Pandey completed his schooling at Rohtas before moving to Bengaluru to pursue engineering. But he left his studies midway and returned home, only to resume where he had left off. Even after stepping into the world of crime, he continued his studies. He completed his MA from a local university in Arrah and went on to earn a PhD. Ironically, the strongman had once studied law too.

3-Time MLA

Pandey gained infamy after being charged with the murder of his roommate, Shilu Miyan. He used this newfound popularity to expand his political horizons. Not just in Bhojpur district, from where he later became an MLA, his notoriety knew no district boundaries. He came to be known across the state.

Until 2000, he lived the life of a fugitive, hiding from the police. Then came the turning point in Pandey's life. Samata nominated him as a candidate from the Piro constituency and tasted success. He won again from Piro in 2005 on a JDU ticket. As elections were reconvened amid a fractured mandate, he remained undefeated in his seat.

The Piro seat ceased to exist in 2008. It was replaced by the Tarari seat after delimitation. He bagged his third victory from this seat in 2010. In the 2015 elections, he fielded his wife, Geeta Pandey, on a Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket from Tarari. She lost.

Pandey switched parties seven times, between JDU, Samata Party, and LJP, during his active years in politics.

Criminal History

Pandey spent most of his life in prison or in hiding. He had been implicated in numerous criminal cases over the years, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. He was also accused of giving a 'supari' (contract) to kill Mukhtar Ansari, a criminal who had just entered politics in Uttar Pradesh.

He was also widely linked to the Ranvir Sena, an armed movement of the landlord community. Pandey was said to be close to Ranvir Sena chief Brahmeshwar Mukhiya, but the bonding did not last. They soon turned confrontational over the 1997 murder of one of Pandey's relatives by Ranvir Sena. In 2012, Mukhiya was murdered outside his house.

Pandey soon came into the spotlight over the murder, but he was later absolved due to a lack of evidence. He walked free in several criminal cases over the years due to a lack of clues. One such high-profile case was the Arrah Civil Court bomb blast.

He once publicly threatened a journalist at a press conference in a five-star hotel in Patna that drew national attention.

Passing Over The Mantle

Pandey has now retired from politics. He has passed the mantle to his son, Vishal Prashant, entrusting him with his political legacy. In the 2024 assembly by-elections, Prashant won on a BJP ticket from Tarari, the seat once held by his father. Prashant is also considered a strong contender in the 2025 assembly elections. A BJP leader, he is now contesting again from Tarari, eyeing his second victory.