A Mother's Dilemma In Fight Between Tejashwi Yadav, Brother Tej Pratap

Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Yadav may have expelled his elder son Tej Pratap from the family and the party, but his wife Rabri Devi is still torn between Tej and the younger Tejashwi Yadav, who is set to carry forward his father's legacy.

"My best wishes to both my sons. Tej Pratap is contesting on his own. I am their mother. Good luck to both," she told reporters after casting her vote at a polling station in Patna.

Tej Pratap later said that parents' blessings hold a special place for him.

Devi's balancing act contradicts the RJD chief's clear take on Tej Pratap, whom he had disowned earlier in May over his "irresponsible behaviour" and expelled from the RJD. The elder son had reportedly admitted on social media that he was "in a relationship" but later claimed that his account was hacked.

Isolated by his own family, he later launched a new political outfit, Janshakti Janata Dal, which is now contesting the Bihar elections.

Tejashwi, his younger brother who is expected to take over the party's reins, is the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan, an alliance of the RJD, Congress, the Left factions, and other smaller parties. Both their parents are former chief ministers of Bihar.

The family stepped out to cast their vote early this morning, flanked by son Tejashwi and his wife Rajshree Yadav, besides daughters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya.

"I appeal to the people of Bihar to step out and vote, and don't forget your right to vote," said Devi, while her husband expressed confidence that Bihar will see a regime change.

Tejashwi Yadav asserted confidently that a new government would be formed in Bihar on November 14, when the votes will be counted after the two-phase polling. "Vote for change, vote for development, vote for jobs," he told reporters.

Tej Pratap, who cast his vote separately at a voting station in Patna, said the public will prefer the candidate who works for them. "Every vote is important... Blessings of parents hold a special place, and public blessings have their own importance," he said.

Later, drawing a "roti" analogy for change, Lalu Yadav said that his son Tejashwi must come to power for the development of Bihar.

"The roti should keep turning on the tawa; otherwise, it will burn. 20 years is too long! Now, for the youth government and the new Bihar, a Tejashwi government is extremely necessary," the veteran leader said in a social media post.