Prashant Kishor's "Jungle Raj" Redux Over INDIA Bloc's Tejashwi Yadav Gamble

Hours after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led INDIA alliance announced Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, election strategist and Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor reacted sharply, saying the move was "always expected."

Speaking to reporters in Bihar, Kishor said, "It was always expected that if Lalu Yadav's 'Jungle Raj' were to return, Tejashwi Yadav would be the CM face. So, what's new in that?"

He mocked Tejashwi Yadav's promises, including transforming Bihar into a "golden Lanka," adding, "In a few days, Tejashwi Yadav will announce that he will transform Bihar into golden Lanka... Out of fear of Lalu Yadav, people vote for BJP, and not the other way around, but this time the public has a strong alternative in Jan Suraaj, and the public will not make a mistake this time."

The announcement was made during a joint press conference in Patna, where Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot confirmed Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate and VIP chief Mukesh Sahani as his deputy candidate, with the possibility of more deputy announcements.

Kishor also questioned this plan. "Appoint not one but five deputy chief ministers, but how will that help? This is not a new announcement... What's new in that?"

He talked about voters' memories of corruption and misgovernance under the RJD and urged people to choose a system prioritising education and employment.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary slammed the alliance, accusing Lalu Yadav of pressuring allies to make his son the chief ministerial candidate. "Just as Lalu Yadav ran a reign of criminals for 15 years, similarly, he has used thuggery in his alliance to make his son a contender for Chief Minister," Chaudhary said.

He described the move as a "shameful day for democracy" and questioned Tejashwi Yadav's promises of government jobs, estimating a cost of at least Rs 12 lakh crore.

While Kishor's JSP is contesting the Bihar polls on a huge scale, the poll strategist has decided not to contest himself. Earlier this week, at least three of his party candidates withdrew their nominations. This prompted Kishor to accuse the BJP of pressuring his party members and candidates to drop out of the race.

"The BJP has built an image in the last few years that no matter who wins elections, the BJP forms the government. Look at the condition of the party that called Jan Suraaj a vote-cutter and said we have no identity. The polling process has begun, and NDA is terrified," said Kishor.

Bihar is set to go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. Votes will be counted on November 14.