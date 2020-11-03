Bihar Elections 2020 Live Updates Voting Phase 2: Voting Begins In 94 Seats In Phase 2 Of Bihar Polls

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: The stage is set for the second phase of Bihar assembly elections.

Polling got underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly today in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav and more than 1,450 other candidates.

The poll opened at 7 am but the time for its conclusion has been extended by one hour till 6 pm to facilitate COVID-19 patients and those with symptoms of the disease to exercise their franchise in the last hour.

Polling will, however, conclude early in naxal-hit areas. Voting is simultaneously taking place for the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat by-poll, which was necessitated by the death of sitting JD(U) lawmaker Baidyanath Mahto.

Nov 03, 2020 07:29 (IST) I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing a mask: Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi after casting his vote at polling booth no.49 at St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar, Patna.







Nov 03, 2020 07:28 (IST) Bihar Assembly Election: Voting Begins For Second Phase



Voting begins for the second phase of Bihar Assembly polls. 1463 candidates, including RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in fray for 94 seats across 17 districts.

Nov 03, 2020 07:10 (IST) Bihar Elections: Preparations Underway At Polling Booth Number 8 In Khagaria



Voting for the second phase of BiharPolls will be held on 94 seats across 17 districts today.

Nov 03, 2020 07:06 (IST) Bihar Polls: I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first', Says Chirag Paswan



You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the Chief Minister after November 10. I'll have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 Lakh Biharis: Chirag Paswan, LJP.

It will be clear, first phase has already given an indication: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav when asked who will be the Chief Minister of Bihar.