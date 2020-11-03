"NDA Again, Bihar Has Decided," Says Prime Minister Amid Voting

PM Modi is in Bihar today to address two poll rallies.

Bihar is set to re-elect the NDA (National Democratic Alliance), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this morning as he visited the state for the fourth time since the start of a fierce election campaign. His remarks came amid voting in 94 of the state's 243 assembly seats for the second phase of the three-phased state elections, the biggest in India after the novel coronavirus pandemic began.

"Bihar has given a clear message, on the basis of the initial information we're getting, that the state is set to re-elect the NDA government. Voters here have decided they'll take the state to newer heights," the Prime Minister said while addressing a poll rally in Araria.

"Some people have a problem... they say 'why does Modi win elections'... Modi wins elections because he works to resolve the issues of all the (poor) mothers and sisters... That's why, they bless Modi... This son has dedicated his life for the poor," the Prime Minister said, as he took a sharp dig at the Congress and said the party "has reached a stage where they don't have a total of 100 seats in parliament".