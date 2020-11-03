'Not Even 100 In Two Houses': PM Mocks Congress's Parliament Tally

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi was speaking at rally in Forbesganj in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning in Bihar today, mocked the Congress for not adding up to 100 members even in both houses of parliament combined.

"Today the Congress is in such a state that if you combine the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, even then they don't have 100 MPs," PM Modi said at a rally in Forbesganj, on a day Bihar is voting in the second round of three-phase polls to elect a new government.

"The Congress never walked the talk, that is why its total strength has shrunk below 100 in parliament," the Prime Minister remarked.

The PM Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the 100-mark in the Rajya Sabha for the first time after nine BJP candidates were elected unopposed to the house on Monday.

The ruling coalition is now at 104 in the Rajya Sabha, where the half-way mark is 121. This will help the government to push through legislation with support from friendly parties like the AIADMK, BJD, TRS and YSR Congress.

The Congress, which dominated the 242-member Rajya Sabha for a long time, is now down to its lowest ever tally of 38 seats after losing two more seats to the BJP. Along with its MPs in the Lok Sabha, the Congress now has a total of 89 members in parliament, far short of 100.

This is the widest ever gap between the BJP and the Congress, which was voted out in 2014 after 10 years in power.

The Congress has zero MPs from 14 key states and in politically vital Uttar Pradesh, home to most of the party's icons, it has only one member - party president Sonia Gandhi.