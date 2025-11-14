"Nehru Watching Congress On His Birthday": Memes Capture Bihar Election Mood

As the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surge ahead in the early trends of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, social media erupt with a wave of memes capturing the state's political mood.
The BJP-led coalition appears to be on course for a gargantuan victory, leading in nearly 200 of Bihar's 243 seats as counting progress. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and Congress, struggles and falls behind across key regions.
Memes laced with satire take over X (formerly Twitter).
"Nehru ji watching Congress' perfomance on his birthday," a meme read. India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was born on November 14.
Nehru ji watching Congress' performance on his birthday #BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/lviaIhGkm5— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 14, 2025
Another post showed Jan Suraaj Party's Prashant Kishor saying, “Bahut peeche reh gaya na main? (We are very far behind).”
Prashant Kishor in Bihar election.#BiharElection2025 pic.twitter.com/xdJA4RXuwW— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 14, 2025
The JSP is headed for a disappointing debut in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, with early Election Commission trends showing the party leading on zero seats. Exit polls predicted a poor performance for the JSP, estimating anywhere between 0 and 5 seats.
A meme showed the JSP leader asking to check the scores from the bottom of the list. “Neechey se check kar.”
I'm sad for him ????#BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/tpNkpOYFZJ— Ayesha (@KashmiriAyesha1) November 14, 2025
A picture showed the Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav saying, “And when it was finally our turn to become Chief Minister, even the exit poll turned out to be correct.”
Aur jab humaari baari aayi CM banne ki, toh sala Exit Poll bhi sahi nikal gaya#BiharElections2025 | #BiharPolitics pic.twitter.com/yR3wd8IChp— Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 14, 2025
Exit polls predicted an NDA win, with Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister for the 10th time.
Trends show the Congress party with only four seats.
Congress ???????? pic.twitter.com/7WnCqdWR2x— Desi Bhayo (@desi_bhayo88) November 14, 2025
Other memes:
अपने अपने मीम्स के साथ तैयार रहो Guyz.. आज अपना दिन है....— Rana Hu Main (@arya_raushni) November 14, 2025
"लागे के तोहरो बोखार बाटे भीतर...भइल गरम हमार थरमामीटर..." ????
सुन लिया @ArunKoslii @Rohitjain2799 @Rajbirrohilla @nehraji77 कउनो कमी न राहिल झंडनायक पप्पू की शान मे ????#BiharElections #BiharPolitics #ExitPolls pic.twitter.com/WeK0ejuKEV
स्ट्रांग रूम के बाहर सीना तान के खड़ा उम्मीदवार का प्रहरी #BiharPolitics #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/r4Cqq8b3OE— Kumar Amit (@KAmit_Adv) November 13, 2025
This meme never gets old????#BiharElections2025 pic.twitter.com/Hqpncy8Ld4— SANJAY TYAGI (@sanjay_tyagi2) November 14, 2025
Early trends showed the continued pull of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and the NDA's successful outreach to women and diverse caste groups.
