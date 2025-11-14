A chariot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face, banners praising Nitish Kumar, firecrackers, sweets and hugs reflect the joy in Bihar as the NDA leads in the 2025 Assembly Elections, as per the early rounds of counting. The NDA tally has comfortably crossed the half mark and is nearing 200. Health warning: Several rounds of counting are left, and these numbers are swinging.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) is making a remarkable comeback in the assembly elections 2025. At 1 pm, the JDU is leading in 79 of the 101 seats it contested, while the ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is moving ahead on 90 seats.

If these numbers hold, the NDA will form a government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar, the state's longest-serving chief minister, returning to power for another term.

A hoarding with "Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar" (Bihar means Nitish Kumar) has come up near the Chief Minister's house in Patna.

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Hoarding with "Bihar Ka Matlab Nitish Kumar" comes up near CM residence in Patna as NDA leads on 185 seats as per the EC trends. JD(U) is leading on 81 seats.



Counting continues. pic.twitter.com/6Mns6Fn1Rx — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

BJP workers rode a chariot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face on it.

#WATCH | Bihar: BJP workers bring a chariot with PM Modi's face on it, as their celebrations continue in Patna. NDA has crossed the majority mark; BJP has emerged as the single largest party with a lead on 87 seats.



"Dhairya rakho mere bhagwan Modi par," says a worker. pic.twitter.com/XeK396Mc56 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

Both BJP and JDU supporters were seen bursting firecrackers and exchanging sweets, celebrating early trends that signal the NDA's win in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Some were also seen offering sweets to Nitish Kumar's poster.

"We congratulate Nitish Kumar. The people of Bihar voted for development and have made Nitish Kumar victorious. We will celebrate Holi, Diwali here," JDU leader Chotu Singh said.

#WATCH | #BiharAssemblyElections | Supporters of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar celebrate outside JD(U) office in Patna.



JDU leader Chotu Singh says, "We congratulate Nitish Kumar. The people of Bihar have made Nitish Kumar victorious. We will celebrate Holi, Diwali here..."



NDA has… pic.twitter.com/O1dcyFxmNs — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

With the JDU flag and posters in hands, several party workers were seen dancing to the beats of the dhol. One of the posters read: "2025 ke bhi nayak honge Nitish (Nitish will be the hero of 2025 too)."

#WATCH | Bihar: Celebrations continue at the JD(U) office in Patna as NDA continues its comfortable lead in #BiharElections.

Another JDU leader was seen blowing a conch shell as part of a celebration outside the party office.

"Look, this is a government of good governance. The people have once again voted for development. They have reposed their faith in the developmental work done under the leadership of the honourable Chief Minister, in the NDA under the leadership of respected Nitish Kumar ji and Prime Minister Modi ji," a JDU leader told the news agency PTI.

