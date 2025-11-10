In Bihar, Maoist-Free Village To Vote, Peacefully, For First Time In 25 Years

In Bihar's Jamui district, the small village of Chormara is gearing up to vote in the second phase of the Assembly election. But the big story here isn't the election, it is the voting itself.

A democratic exercise most of the state may take for granted is something new and wonderful here because, after more than 25 years of death and violence, the people can vote, peacefully.

This is because for decades this entire area was under Maoist control and, therefore, was cut off from the rest of the world. Murders and death were the routine, and locals rarely stepped out of their houses, especially the women and children. An atmosphere of terror pervaded.

But today, after the deployment of central government forces, the picture has changed.

The once-bombed village school where villagers will vote.

Home Minister Amit Shah said as much in election campaign speeches and public meetings dating back over the past months, as early as in November last year. Then he had thundered "… the Prime Minister Modi-led government will wipe out Naxalism from India by March 2026".

"We will help you in whatever way we can through our welfare measures in jobs, healthcare and other areas," Shah had told the rebel fighters.

The Chormara story

Earlier, villagers in Chormara had to travel nearly 22 kilometres – to a government-run school in Barhat administrative block – to vote. It was a journey of fear.

But today polling station number 220 has been set up at the Chormara Primary School. And, in a significant gesture of defiance, voting will take place in the same school that was once bombed by Maoists. Since then it has been re-built and this is where villagers will cast their vote Tuesday.

The Chormara school has been designated as polling station 220.

NDTV's Tejshree Purandare spoke to Sanjay Koda, the son of Baleshwar Koda, the Maoist commander who oversaw a reign of terror in this area. Today his son is prepping the booth.

"Yes, my own father was a Maoist commander. There was a lot of terror in the village. Everybody was scared of him… even I used to be scared because we never know who would be killed."

"Today we are very happy. I am myself preparing the polling booth for the election."

And Baleshwar Koda's daughter-in-law is now a teacher in the Chormara school.

Women voters are particularly relieved at the end of the Maoist terror.

"Yes, we lived in terror. My father-in-law was a Maoist commander but he surrendered and was in jail. Now we will cast our vote tomorrow. It is no less than a festival…."

Koda's wife was similarly ecstatic, telling NDTV, "The police also used to trouble us a lot. We never expected this change… but now it is happening. I will vote tomorrow, with my children."

"We will vote for the first time, and we are very excited," she declared.

It isn't just the Koda family that is happy.

'Families lived in fear...'

Women voters spoke to NDTV and shared horrific stories of the past, including a time when they fled their homes out of fear. But today the development of roads, the provision of water and electricity are welcome sights, and they praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government.

The village's senior-most resident, who remembers well the dark memories of Maoist-controlled times, told NDTV the entire area had been under the rebel's control. "People were taken away at night without warning… children were forced to join them… and families lived in fear every day."

He told NDTV of at least 10 people shot dead before his own eyes, he spoke of grisly stories of dead bodies being chopped up, and of men and women being forced to fight the government,"

"But today people (who fled) have started returning. An election is happening here after almost 30 years… and the entire village feels hopeful again."

All of this is not to say, however, that there is now no danger at all.

CRPF personnel deployed in the area are on alert to ensure peaceful voting.

Central Reserve Police Force personnel in the area told NDTV that though the village has been classified as 'Maoist-free', security forces remain on high alert and every corner of the village has been secured so Tuesday's voting (and others after it) can take place safely and smoothly.

