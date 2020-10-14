Lalu Yadav's Elder Son Tej Pratap Files Nomination From Hasanpur Assembly Seat

Tej Pratap Yadav had won 2015 assembly elections from Mahua Assembly seat (File)

RJD president Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Hasanpur assembly constituency in the Samastipur district which goes to polls in the second phase on November 3.

He was accompanied by his younger brother and Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

The two brothers reached Samastipur from Patna in a helicopter to submit Tej Pratap's nomination papers.

While the two brothers walked into the chamber of Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Rosera, to complete formalities, hundreds of RJD workers gathered outside SDO's office violating social distancing rules.

Samastipur District Magistrate (DM) Shashank Shubhankar said that action will be taken against those violating the social distancing rules after a probe.

The DM said he has asked for the video footage of the occasion to ascertain the allegations of violation of social distancing rules by people who had gathered in large numbers to cheer the two brothers.

Tej Pratap who won last assembly elections in 2015 from Mahua in the Vaishali district, has relinquished it and shifted to Hasanpur this time.

A section of the media claimed that Tej Pratap, who is embroiled in marital dispute with legislator Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya Rai, chose to move out of Mahua seat, apprehending that she might be fielded against him in the constituency.

"Bihar today has unemployment rate of 46.6 per cent, probably highest in the country. This speaks about the truth of the development under Nitish Kumar's regime," Tej Pratap told reporters.

"The government prevented migrant workers from coming back home during COVID pandemic," he alleged.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Grand Alliance will win the elections and come to power.

The RJD-helmed Mahagathbandhan has Congress and the Left parties as its members.

Regarding chance of his brother from Hasanpur seat, he said they have faith in voters of the constituency who will ensure his victory.