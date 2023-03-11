Tejashwi Yadav Called For Questioning By CBI In Land-For-Jobs Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) hsa called Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in the land-for-jobs case. The summon comes just days after the probe agency questioned his parents, former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

The CBI case, which names the Yadav couple and their daughters Misa and Hema, among others, is based on accusations that Mr Yadav and his family members bought land at cheap rates in exchange for jobs during his tenure as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

Besides the veteran politician, his wife and his daughters, the FIR, registered in May 2022, names 12 people who allegedly got jobs in exchange for land. In July last year, Mr Yadav's aide and former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Bhola Yadav was arrested by the CBI in the case.