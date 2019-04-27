Bihar Court Summons Rahul Gandhi On May 20 In Defamation Case

The Congress president had made the remarks in Kollar district of Karnataka

A court today directed Congress president Rahul Gandhi to appear in person next month in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Shashikant Roy passed the order taking cognizance of the allegations made by the deputy chief minister, who had taken exception to Mr Gandhi's remark "all thieves have the surname Modi" at a political rally.

The Congress president had made the remarks in Kollar district of Karnataka seeking to underscore the alleged laxity of the Narendra Modi government in pursuing corruption cases against diamaintaire Nirav Modi and former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi, both of whom have fled the country.

On Friday, the Bihar deputy chief minister appeared before the court alleging that since he shared the same surname, he felt humiliated and ridiculed by the Congress chief's remark and that it was tantamount to defamation.

Mr Roy, while transferring the matter for further hearing to the court of additional CJM Kumar Gunjan, directed Rahul Gandhi to appear in person on the next date of hearing on May 20.

