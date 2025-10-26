Nitish Kumar Visits Chirag Paswan's Home For Chhath Puja Ritual

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday drove down to the residence of Union minister Chirag Paswan to partake 'kharna prasad", which devotees consume before embarking on a gruelling 36-hour-long fast as part of Chhath Puja.

Pictures of the JD(U) supremo at his Shri Krishna Puri residence in Patna were shared on social media by Paswan, who heads the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

"Thank you, honourable Chief Minister, for coming to my home and partaking of Kharna Prasad. My family and I are grateful for the good wishes you expressed during the meeting," he posted on X.

धन्यवाद माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी, जो आज आप मेरे आवास पर आए और खरना का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इस दौरान मेरे परिवार के सदस्यों से मुलाकात कर छठ महापर्व की शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए हार्दिक आभार।@NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/hy1EbuqHFK — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 26, 2025

The photographs show Kumar with Paswan and his close family members, including mother Reena and brother-in-law Arun Bharti, the LJP(R) MP from Jamui, the Lok Sabha seat the Union minister had represented twice before shifting base to Hajipur, his father's pocket borough.

