Nitish Kumar To Meet PM Modi In Parliament At 4 PM Today: JD(U) MP

Nitish Kumar will meet PM Modi at the Parliament today (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament at 4 pm today, informed Janata Dal (United) Lok Sabha MP from Nalanda, Kaushlendra Kumar.

This comes two days after the Chief Minister expanded his cabinet.

The JDU Chief had told news agency ANI on Wednesday that there was no problem regarding cabinet expansion and ministers were inducted based on recommendations of parties in the ruling alliance.

Mr Kumar, who is in the national capital, also said there has been no discussion on the induction of JD-U nominees in the union cabinet.

"In each party, members decide candidates in their alliance. Someone else cannot take a call on the matter. As per the individual decisions of parties, oaths were taken yesterday. If someone does not like it, it is their personal choice," he said.

