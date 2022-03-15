Nitish Kumar Killed Democracy By Dictating Speaker, Says Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav said Nitish Kumar should apologize in the House (File)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the latter entered into a heated argument with Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha on Monday in the Legislative Assembly.

Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister's attitude towards the Assembly and the Speaker of the Assembly is an insult to democracy. The behaviour is not expected from a person holding the post of Chief Minister of the state, he said.

"Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done the work of killing democracy in the Assembly by dictating the custodian of the House (Speaker). Pointing fingers at the speaker and giving lessons about the Constitution is unacceptable. The Chief Minister should apologize in the House today," added the RJD leader.

Mr Yadav said, "I have witnessed such incidents only during the term of the BJP government. This is not a dictatorship but a democracy. If the leader of the state points a finger at the Custodian of the House, it is a shame and a failure to the assembly."

Nitish Kumar on Monday accused the Speaker of "openly violating" the Constitution by raising questions against his government over the investigation of the Lakhisarai case.

The matter is related to COVID-19 protocols violation during the Saraswati Puja celebrations in Lakhisarai last month in which two persons were arrested by Bihar Police.

Raising objection against the police action, Assembly Speaker argued that two innocent people were made scapegoats in the case as Bihar Police arrested them and no action has been taken against the organisers of the event.

Nitish Kumar said, "You are openly violating the Constitution. This way the House will not run. There is no point in raising the same issue every day. We will definitely consider the Privilege Committee report. The system is run by the Constitution. The report of any crime goes to the court and not to the House."