Nitish Kumar Greets Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 93rd Birthday Nitish Kumar said that "I wish a long, healthy and illustrious (Tejaswi) life to Vajpayee jee on his birthday."

Nitish Kumar conveyed his wishes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through twitter. Patna: Bihar Chief Minister



In his greetings, Mr Kumar said that "I wish a long, healthy and illustrious (Tejaswi) life to Vajpayee ji on his birthday."



Notably, Mr Kumar held key portfolios like railways, agriculture and surface transport minister in the NDA government headed by Mr Vajpayee between 1998 and 2004.



Mr Kumar due to personal rapport always wished the former Prime Minister even when he was heading a non-BJP Grand Alliance ministry of JD(U), RJD and Congress in the state.



Now he is heading a JD(U), BJP coalition in Bihar after disintegration of the Grand Alliance in July last.



Mr Vajpayee also on several occasions made public his attachement to Bihar saying in the lighter vein "Bihari" in his name suggests this.



