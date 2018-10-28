Bihar Chief Minister Condoles Death Of BJP Leader Khurana, LJP MP's Son

Nitish Kumar said Madan Lal Khurana's death has created a void, both in politics and the society. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today condoled the demise of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Madan Lal Khurana and expressed grief over the death of Ashutosh Singh, son of Munger MP Veena Singh, in an accident.

Mr Khurana, former Delhi chief minister, passed away at his Kirti Nagar residence in Delhi on Saturday after prolonged illness. He was 82.

In his condolence message, Mr Kumar said Madan Lal Khurana's death has "created a void", both in politics and the society.

"Khurana had efficiently discharged his duties as Delhi CM. He also discharged his constitutional duties as Rajasthan governor and worked for strengthening parliamentary democracy," an official release issued by the chief minister's office said.

The chief minister also prayed to God to give strength to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Veena Singh, who lost her son in a road accident on Saturday. Ashutosh Singh was pursuing Master in Business Administration (MBA) at a private university in Noida.