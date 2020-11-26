Bihar BJP MLA Files Case Against Lalu Yadav Over 'Poaching' Attempt On Phone

Lalu Yadav allegedly said "we're going to topple this government. You'll be made a minister later".

A case was filed against Rashtriya Janata Dal's jailed president Lalu Yadav in Patna today by the BJP MLA who he had allegedly called while in custody and offered a ministerial berth in exchange for helping the opposition in defeating the NDAs candidate for assembly Speaker's post.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who had flagged the alleged telephone call on his Twitter handle on Tuesday night, shared the information along with the contents of the FIR lodged by Lalan Kumar Paswan, on the social media.

According to the information shared by Sushil Modi, the Pirpainti MLA has lodged his FIR at the vigilance police station under the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Lalu Yadav is currently in jail in Ranchi, serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

The call was allegedly made by Lalu Yadav on Tuesday and in the audio clip which was shared by Sushil Modi on his Twitter handle, he could be heard asking Lalan Kumar Paswan to "be absent, saying that you have got afflicted with corona".

Upon being told by the MLA that he was bound by party discipline, Lalu Yadav had said "we are going to topple this government......you will be made a minister later on".

Former Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi also revealed during the day that the RJD chief had made several bids by telephoning his close aides to talk to him over the Speaker's election.



