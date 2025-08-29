Case Filed Against Rahul Gandhi In Bihar Over Alleged Abuses Against PM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Krishna Singh Kallu on Thursday said that a police complaint has been filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here in Patna for allegedly "using abusive comments" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP leader has called for stopping the Opposition's rally against the alleged "vote theft" in the poll-bound state.

Through, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, abusive comments against PM Modi and Union HM Amit Shah are continuously being made. Today, in Darbhanga, at a decorated stage of the INDIA bloc, the way the mother of PM Narendra Modi was abused is very indecent. Abuses have been hurled in the name of a person who is not in the world anymore. If someone abuses our mother, we cannot tolerate it," the BJP leader told ANI on Thursday.

According to Mr Kallu, the police have registered an FIR in connection with the case at Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna. The BJP leader also asserted that the people of Bihar would not let the INDIA bloc's rally take place in the state.

"Today, we have come to the Gandhi Maidan police station and have given an application for taking legal action against Rahul Gandhi, in which an FIR has been registered in the Gandhi Maidan PS. We will not allow Rahul Gandhi's program to take place in Patna. The people of Bihar will not allow it to happen," he said.

Earlier, multiple Chief Ministers and other BJP leaders launched a scathing attack on the RJD and Congress for the alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi and his mother at the rally.

The BJP has accused the Congress of "lowering" the political standards by making such remarks and demanded an apology from both Rahul and Tejashwi. However, Congress has said that the BJP is raising "irrelevant" issues.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi, strongly condemning the language used against the Prime Minister. Labelling the language used against PM Modi as a "stain on democracy," he said that the Congress's politics under Gandhi has reached "its lowest level".

"Under Rahul Gandhi's leadership, Congress politics has reached its lowest level. They cannot tolerate how a poor mother's son has been sitting in the Prime Minister's chair for the past 11 years and is continuously taking the country forward under his leadership," Shah posted on X.

BJP president JP Nadda also trained guns on Congress and RJD, saying that the abuses hurled against PM Modi and his mother have crossed all limits of indecency. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav apologise.

However, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that the BJP was raising "irrelevant" issues to distract from the crucial ones.

