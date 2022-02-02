Guard Threatens To Shoot Bihar Judge After Being Scolded, Beaten Up: Police

Bihar: A visiting police team found the Home Guard jawan severly injured. (Representational)

A judge in Bihar's Khagaria district lodged an FIR, alleging that a security personnel deployed at his residence trained his gun at him and used foul language on being rebuked for laxity in discharge of duty, police said on Wednesday.

A visiting police team, however, found the Home Guard jawan lying on the ground severely injured, following which he was rushed to a hospital.

Family court judge Rajkumar lodged an FIR at Mofussil police station on Tuesday against the sentry, Virendra Singh, said Superintendent of Police, Khagaria, Amitesh Kumar.

"The judge has said in the FIR that upon returning from his morning walk he found that the sentry was loitering around instead of manning the gate," the police officer said.

According to the complainant, when he pulled up the accused, the latter lost his cool, began hurling abuses and trained his gun at the judge, threatening to shoot him.

"A police team was immediately rushed to the judge's residence. The sentry was found lying on the ground with injury marks all over. Upon enquiry, he could only mutter a few words which suggested he has been beaten up," said the SP.

The injured sentry was rushed to the Sadar Hospital where doctors referred him to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

A three-member inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the matter, said District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh.

"There has not been a properly recorded statement from the injured sentry because he is not in a condition to give one right now. However, a three-member inquiry committee has been set up by the SP. Based on its report, we will proceed further in the matter," he said.