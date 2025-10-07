Singer Maithili Thakur, Once Praised By PM Modi, May Contest Bihar Elections

Singer Maithili Thakur is likely to contest Bihar Assembly Election 2025 from her home constituency Madhubani. The rumours got backing after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in-charge for Bihar Vinod Tawde shared pictures of a meeting with Maithili and her father with Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in New Delhi.

Sharing the pictures on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Tawde addressed Maithili as "Bihar's daughter" and welcomed her back in the state.

Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tawde wrote, "The families that left Bihar after Lalu came into power in 1995, the daughter of that family, the renowned singer Maithili Thakur ji, wants to return to Bihar seeing the pace of changing Bihar."

Nityanand Rai and Tawde "urged" Maithili to "contribute" for the people of Bihar and "fulfil their expectations."

Responding to Tawde's post, Thakur expressed gratitude, "The people who dream big for Bihar, every conversation with them reminds me of the power of vision and service. Honoured and grateful from the heart."

जो लोग बिहार के लिए बड़े सपने देखते हैं, उनके साथ हर बातचीत मुझे दूरदृष्टि और सेवा की शक्ति की याद दिलाती है। हृदय से सम्मानित और आभारी हूँ। 🙏✨

श्री नित्यानंद राय जी एवं श्री विनोद श्रीधर तावड़े जी 🙏 https://t.co/o6PBAVJaEJ — Maithili Thakur (@maithilithakur) October 5, 2025

The classical singer hails from the Mithila region, which is Madhubani and Darbhanga. There are two seats that the BJP is likely to offer to Thakur - Madhubani and Aligarh in Darbhanga - who has expressed her desire to contest the election if given a chance.

Bihar election schedule was announced on Monday. The voting will take place in two phases, on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

When PM Modi Praised Maithili Thakur

In January 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Thakur for singing a song on Maa Shabri, who according to the Ramayan had offered half-eaten fruit to Shri Ram during his exile.

During the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, PM Modi shared one of Maithili's song and wrote: "The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is reminding my family members across the country of every incident related to the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. One such emotional incident is related to Shabari. Listen, to how Maithili Thakur ji has put it in her melodious tunes."

अयोध्या में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा का अवसर देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों को प्रभु श्री राम के जीवन और आदर्शों से जुड़े एक-एक प्रसंग का स्मरण करा रहा है। ऐसा ही एक भावुक प्रसंग शबरी से जुड़ा है। सुनिए, मैथिली ठाकुर जी ने किस तरह से इसे अपने सुमधुर सुरों में पिरोया है।



#ShriRamBhajan… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2024

Thakur was one of the 24 influencers who were awarded at the first government-organised National Creators Awards to promote "storytellers of a confident, assertive New India" in 2024. She was awarded the 'Cultural Ambassador of The Year'.