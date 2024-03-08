'Tired Of Listening To Me': PM Modi's Banter With YouTuber Goes Viral

The 23-year-old singer won the 'Cultural Ambassador of The Year' award.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a light-hearted moment with Bihar-based singer Maithili Thakur at the first-ever National Creators Awards on Friday. While presenting the 'Cultural Ambassador of The Year' award to the 23-year-old singer, the prime minister asked the musician to sing a few verses for the audience.

A video of the banter that followed has gone viral.

"Why don't you sing a little? People are tired of listening to me all the time," the PM joked.

Responding to his request, Ms Thakur said, "Of course, sir."

To this, the PM quipped, "Oh so you agree that people are tired of listening to me?"

Surprised, Ms Thakur clarifies that she was agreeing to sing for the audience. The prime minister is seen chuckling at her response.

#WATCH | Delhi: At the first ever National Creators Award, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Cultural Ambassador of The Year award to Maithili Thakur at Bharat Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/uD0g9vkaxq — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

The singer also shared a video with PM Modi after receiving the award. "I met you today. I am very happy," she says in the clip.

In the past, PM Modi has praised the young singer's musical talent and also shared a popular Ram bhajan sung by her ahead of the mega consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that Ms Thakur's "melodious tunes" remind people of the life of Lord Ram. "The occasion of Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is reminding my family members across the country of every incident related to the life and ideals of Lord Shri Ram. One such emotional incident is related to Shabari. Listen, to how Maithili Thakur ji has put it in her melodious tunes," he said.

The National Creators Awards, organised at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, celebrated digital creators across 20 categories that recognised their efforts in impacting social change, environmental sustainability, education and gaming among others.

Over 1.5 lakh nominations were received and 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators across categories. On Friday, 23 winners, including popular creators like Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen), Ankit Baiyanpuria, Kamiya Jani and Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) were awarded.