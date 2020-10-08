Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Releases List Of Candidates For Bihar Elections

According to the list, from Chakai assembly seat Elizabeth Soren will contest, from Jhajha seat Ajit Kumar, from Katoria seat Anjela Hansda, from Manihari seat Phoolmati Hembrom, and from Dhamdaha seat Ashok Kumar Hansda.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Releases List Of Candidates For Bihar Elections

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases.

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Thursday released a list of five candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

According to the list, from Chakai assembly seat Elizabeth Soren will contest, from Jhajha seat Ajit Kumar, from Katoria seat Anjela Hansda, from Manihari seat Phoolmati Hembrom, and from Dhamdaha seat Ashok Kumar Hansda.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases--October 28, November 3, and 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Comments
Bihar Elections 2020JMMBihar Assembly Elections 2020

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india