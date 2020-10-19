Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi Launch Joint Poll Campaign, Hit Out At Lalu Yadav

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi held joint election campaign on Sunday and launched a blistering attack on rival Lalu Prasad Yadav highlighting the crime situation and lack of development during his RJD rule in the past.

Reeling out comparative data during 15 years under the RJD and an equal period under the NDA now, the two leaders sought another chance from voters to speed up development work in the state in the next five years.

The two started the day with a public meeting at Buxar, where BJP has fielded Parshuram Chaturvedi as its candidate.

He is pitted against sitting MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwari of the Congress.

This was the constituency from where former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who took VRS and joined JD(U), was expected to enter the poll fray, but the seat went to ally BJP under the seat-sharing deal.

After launching separate campaigns since beginning of this week, Mr Kumar and Sushil Modi moved together on Sunday and sought support for BJP as well as JD(U) nominees on four seats of Buxar, Dumraon, Tarari and Jagdishpur.

In the Buxar rally, former state police chief and JD(U) leader Gupteshwar Pandey was not present.

But, the BJP nominee Parshuram Chaturvedi, said he enjoys his support and blessings.

Mr Chaturvedi himself had taken premature retirement as Assistant Sub Inspector in the Bihar police in 2003 and joined politics.

"Gupteshwar Pandey is not only my boss in police but also an elder brother of whom I touch feet out of respect and he has always shower blessings on me," Mr Chaturvedi told PTI.

Both the CM and Sushil Modi kept their focus on the RJD chief Lalu Prasad and highlighted the condition prevailing in the state during 1990 to 2005 which both described as "jungle raj".

"What was the condition of law and order at that time. People were afraid to step out of home after sunset. We ended "jungle raj" and established "rule of law," Mr Kumar said at the Buxar rally.

Both referred to corruption prevailing during the RJD regime and Mr Yadav himself indulging in corrupt practices.

"Those involved in self-service are behind the bars today and many more will follow them soon," Mr Kumar added.