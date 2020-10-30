Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Updates: 'Our Government Provided 6 Lakh Jobs In 15 Years,' Says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Election 2020 Updates: 1st phase of Bihar assembly polls concluded on Wednesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that his government provided over 6 lakh jobs during its 15-year regime as compared to 95,000 people getting jobs during the RJD regime from 1990 to 2005.

"They (RJD) were in power for 15 years and Bihar and Jharkhand were one for 10 of these. Between 1990 and 2005, only 95,000 people were given jobs. In our administration, over 6 lakh jobs were given and besides this many others were enrolled in other services," Nitish Kumar said.

The Bihar Chief Minister further said that if voted to power, his government would install solar street lights in every village of the state.

"We have brought electricity to every house. If we are given a chance again, we will install solar street lights in every village. You can switch off your bulbs but the entire village will stay illuminated the entire night. It will be done by the state government," he said.

The first phase of voting for Bihar legislative assembly polls concluded on Wednesday.

Oct 30, 2020 09:05 (IST) Shouldn't Nitish Kumar speak on issues of unemployment, migration: Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to speak on issues of unemployment and migration.



In a tweet in Hindi, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Respected Nitishji accepts that in 15 years of his government he has destroyed education, health and industries of the state. He also ruined the present and future of two generations. This is the reason why he does not speak anything about unemployment, jobs industries, investment and migration. Shouldn't he speak on these issues ?"



On October 27, Tejashwi Yadav had said that by commenting on my family, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is targeting Prime Minister Modi and moreover he can only indulge in abusing me but he won't speak on the real issues like inflation and corruption that affects people.

Oct 30, 2020 08:39 (IST) Stage collapses at Congress public rallies in Darbhanga, West Champaran in Bihar

Congress candidate from Jale assembly seat, Mashkoor Ahmad Usmani fell off the stage, which abruptly collapsed while he was addressing a political rally in Darbhanga on Thursday.



In another incident, at a Congress rally at Bagahi Deoraj in Champaran a stage collapsed and took down with party leaders Imran Pratapgarhi and Akhilesh Singh along with several party workers who were on the dias.