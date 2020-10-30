"PM Modi Can't Deliver Jobs So He's Attacking Me": Tejashwi Yadav To NDTV

Tejashwi Yadav has been campaigning aggressively for the three-phased elections in Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't create jobs or revive the economy so he is making personal barbs, Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav said on Friday, responding to the latest volley of campaign attacks against him ahead of the second phase of state polls.

"He is the Prime Minister, he can say anything right? I am only asking him very respectfully about jobs, health, agriculture but he can't talk about that. He can't deliver jobs so he is attacking me," Tejashwi Yadav told NDTV while campaigning for the elections.

Labelling him "Jungle Raj ka Yuvraj", Prime Minister Narendra Modi had targeted Tejashwi Yadav this week citing the 15-year rule of his parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi as he warned the people against returning to "darkness".