Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: 2.35 Crore People To Vote On 78 Seats In Final Phase

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement at a rally that the Bihar election is his last did not pass without biting comments from his opposition rival Tejashwi Yadav and his former ally turned chief critic Chirag Paswan.
Amid furious retirement buzz, sources close to the five-time chief minister clarified that he meant "last election meeting of this election".
After 15 years in power, Nitish Kumar, 69, is facing a tough re-election bid in which he is being is up against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan. Chirag Paswan has maintained throughout his campaign that he remains with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and will work towards a coalition government without Nitish Kumar.
A total of 2.35 crore voters will exercise their franchise on November 7 as Bihar goes to its third and final phase of election to decide the fate of remaining 78 seats in 16 districts.
There are 1.23 crore are male voters, while 1.12 crore are women and 894 third gender voters in the general category. Altogether there are 22,019 service voters.
Here are the Live Updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020:
'Last election' ploy is not an appeal for support based on his performance, but a plea for mercy on the basis of his non-performance- P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 5, 2020
Why should the people of Bihar vote for a person who, if elected, will be a lame duck from day one?