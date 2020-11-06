Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: 2.35 Crore People To Vote On 78 Seats In Final Phase

Bihar Assembly Election: After 15 years in power, Nitish Kumar, 69, is facing a tough re-election bid.

After 15 years in power, Nitish Kumar, 69, is facing a tough re-election bid in which he is being is up against multiple rivals, including former ally Chirag Paswan. Chirag Paswan has maintained throughout his campaign that he remains with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP and will work towards a coalition government without Nitish Kumar.

A total of 2.35 crore voters will exercise their franchise on November 7 as Bihar goes to its third and final phase of election to decide the fate of remaining 78 seats in 16 districts.

There are 1.23 crore are male voters, while 1.12 crore are women and 894 third gender voters in the general category. Altogether there are 22,019 service voters.

Here are the Live Updates on Bihar Assembly Election 2020:

Nov 06, 2020 09:03 (IST) Nitish Kumar has "effectively conceded defeat": P Chidambaram



Congress leader P Chidambaram, meanwhile, said that Nitish Kumar has "effectively conceded defeat" with the declaration. 'Last election' ploy is not an appeal for support based on his performance, but a plea for mercy on the basis of his non-performance



Why should the people of Bihar vote for a person who, if elected, will be a lame duck from day one? - P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 5, 2020

Nov 06, 2020 08:53 (IST)

While Nitish Kumar's opposition rival Tejashwi Yadav remarked that he was right about the chief minister all along, his former ally turned chief critic Chirag Paswan appealed to people not to waste their votes on any candidate of the ruling Janata Dal United.

Nov 06, 2020 08:47 (IST) Last Election, Says Nitish Kumar. And Chirag Paswan Zinger Follows



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's statement at a rally that the Bihar election is his last did not pass without biting comments from his opposition rival Tejashwi Yadav and his former ally turned chief critic Chirag Paswan.

"Today is the last day (of campaign for the final phase of the election). The day after, this election will end and this is my last election. Ant bhala to sab bhala (All's well that ends well)," Nitish Kumar said while campaigning in Bihar's Purnea for the state polls that end on Saturday.

Amid furious retirement buzz, sources close to the five-time chief minister clarified that he meant "last election meeting of this election".