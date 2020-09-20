Bihar BJP Launches Number To Seek People's Views For Manifesto

BJP in Bihar launched a toll-free number on Sunday to seek people's views.

With Assembly polls round the corner, the BJP in Bihar launched a toll-free number on Sunday to seek people's views and suggestions for preparing its poll manifesto.

The party's national president, JP Nadda, during his two-day Bihar visit earlier this month, had flagged off "chariots", also to seek views of voters in different districts of the state, and find out about their expectations from the state government.

The saffron party will bear the views and suggestions in mind while preparing its poll manifesto, Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said at a press meet in Patna.

"A toll-free number '6357171717' has been launched to solicit views of people from all sections of the society. People can simply give a missed call and wait for a call back. On getting the call, they can air their views on the current state of affairs and what all they think should be incorporated in the saffron party's manifesto," he said.

Shortly after the call, a form will be forwarded to the person over phone, which then they can fill up and send it back to the number from which the text came from.

"The party has already flagged off "raths" (chariots) to solicit people's suggestions before preparing the election manifesto. Today, it launched a toll free number, too, for the purpose," he said.

"The BJP would ideally want people from all walks of life to provide suggestions," Mr Jaiswal said.

The party, after coming to power, would translate them into reality, he added.

State agriculture minister and the BJP's manifesto committee's convenor Prem Kumar were among others who were present at the press meet.

Assembly elections in Bihar are slated to be held in October-November this year.