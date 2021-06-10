Armed Robbers Loot Rs 1.19 Crore From Bank Branch In Bihar: Police

The incident took place in Jarua Bazar in Ganga Bridge police station area. (Representational)

Armed robbers looted Rs 1.19 crore from a private bank branch in Bihar's Vaishali district on Thursday, the police said.

The incident took place in Jarua Bazar in Ganga Bridge police station area in the morning, Hajipur Sadar Sub- Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Raghav Dayal said.

He said four armed robbers were involved in the incident and they had come to the bank branch on motorcycles.

A special team has been formed to investigate the incident, Superintendent of Police Manish said after visiting the spot.

