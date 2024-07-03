'Biggest Opponent Of Constitution': PM Modi Attacks Congress In Rajya Sabha

He also cornered the Congress party on Emergency and Turkman Gate incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address, came down heavily on the Congress-led Opposition over its multiple incidents of making mockery of democracy during its rule and then lecturing the NDA government, claiming threat to Constitution.

PM Modi raked up multiple incidents, pertaining to UPA I and UPA II regimes and said that it is the Congress party which is the biggest opponent of the Constitution. PM Modi's sharp retort came in the backdrop of the grand old party's claims that Samvidhaan (Constitution) is under threat in Modi government.

Citing multiple incidents of how Congress mocked the Samvidhaan, PM Modi asked: "Who gave the power to National Advisory Council (NAC) to overrule the Prime Minister post? Who allowed the PM's chair to be ridiculed?"

"Who gave the power to a Congress MP to rip apart a Cabinet note," he asked, referring to the incident when Rahul tore a note before the press.

He also cornered the Congress party on Emergency and Turkman Gate incidents and recalled how democracy was decimated during those times of Cong rule.

Recalling the tragic times of Emergency, PM Modi said: "Democracy was trampled upon, common people were harassed, many were jailed and tortured inside prisons."

He said that despite the dark history of oppression and suppression during its rule, Congress today makes tall claims about protection of Constitution and tries to hide its dark deeds by waving a copy of Samvidhaan.

PM Modi reiterated the 'Parjeevi Congress' charge and said that the party has no standing of its own and relies on its allies for public support. However, it doesn't have anything substantial other than canards and lies to woo the electorate.

