Stand-Up Comedian Munawar Faruqui Wins 'Bigg Boss 17', Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh Cash, Car

Bigg Boss winner: Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced Munawar Faruqui as the winner of season 17

Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was on Sunday announced as the winner of the reality show "Bigg Boss" season 17. Show host and Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced 32-year-old Faruqui as the winner, who took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a car.

Munawar defeated actor Abhishek Kumar through live voting in the finale, where Bollywood's Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan were the special guests.

Taking to his official X account, he thanked his fans for supporting him and posted a picture with Salman Khan holding the Bigg Boss season 17 trophy.

Bohot Bohot Shukriya Janta ❤️

Aapke pyaar aur support ke liye Aakhir kar Trophy Dongri aa hi gayi 🏆❤️ #munawarkijanta aur #munawarkewarrior ko mera dil se shukriya ❤️ #mkjwpic.twitter.com/XPrix3B2do — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) January 28, 2024

Actors Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and YouTuber Arun Srikanth Mahashetty were the other contestants who were competing for the trophy in the finale.

In 2022, Mr Faruqui won season one of the reality TV show "Lock Upp", which was hosted by actor Kangana Ranaut.

Season 17 of "Bigg Boss" premiered on October 15, 2023, with 17 contestants, including Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Jigna Vora, Firoza Khan and Rinku Dhawan.