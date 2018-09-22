Big Search Operations By Security Forces In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Six villages in Pulwama have been cordoned off and security forces are conducting door-to-door searches.

A day after three policemen were dragged out of their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian and killed by terrorists, security forces have begun massive search operations in Pulwama district.

Armulla, Alliepora, Nowpora Payeen, Bhatnoor, Gadbugh and Hajidarpora are the villages were the search operation by the police, the army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is going on.

On Friday morning, the policemen, all Special Police Officers, were dragged out of their homes in Kapran village of Shopian days after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists put out a video threatening to kill policemen unless they posted their resignations online. Their bullet-ridden bodies were found in an orchard.

