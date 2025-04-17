"No Misleading Claims, Guaranteeing Success": Centre To Coaching Centres

The government has ordered coaching centres not to make misleading claims, assure guaranteed success, and hide key information from consumers amid a flood of complaints from students and parents over unethical practices.

It has issued notice to several coaching centres for violating laws and guidelines by guaranteeing placement and selection in top institutes, assuring rank in JEE/NEET, violating consumer rights, placing misleading advertisements, and using unfair trade practices such as not giving promised services, cancelling admissions without refunding fees, etc.

Coaching centres are profit-making businesses, which makes them mandatory to adhere to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) in a statement said following the recent declaration of results for examinations such as IIT-JEE and NEET, it has been observed that coaching centres are not adhering to the guidelines mentioned in the 'Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024.'

The CCPA outlined that it is essential for coaching centres to ensure their representations are accurate, clear, and free from misleading claims or the concealment of important information from consumers.

"Additionally, coaching centres should avoid making assurances of guaranteed success. Coaching centres must clearly disclose key details in their advertisements, including the student's name, rank, course type, and whether the course was paid. Disclaimers must be prominently displayed in the same font size as other important information to ensure consumers are not misled," the CCPA said.

The Guidelines for the Prevention of Misleading Advertisements in the Coaching Sector, 2024, were issued on November 13, 2024.

These guidelines banned coaching centres from making false or misleading claims and advertisements to promote their services, and from engaging in deceptive or unfair practices. The guidelines also represent a vital step toward preventing the exploitation of students and ensuring they are not misled by false promises or compelled into unfair contracts.

"The guidelines are framed to enhance transparency and fairness in the sector, helping students and their families make informed decisions based on accurate and truthful information. These guidelines supplement existing regulations and further strengthen the regulatory framework governing advertisements in the coaching sector," the CCPA said.

The authority had earlier taken action against coaching centres offering services for competitive exams including UPSC CSE, IIT-JEE, NEET, RBI, NABARD, among others, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that no false or misleading advertisements are made in contravention of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.