Bi-Weekly Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Begins Operations Tomorrow

The train will take halts at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations.

A bi-weekly Rajdhani Express train between Mumbai and Delhi will begin operations tomorrow. The train will also run on Sunday, January 20, from Delhi.

In Mumbai, the train will leave from and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and in Delhi, the arrival and departure will take place from Hazarat Nizamuddin station.

Train number 22221 Mumbai-Hazarat Nizamuddin Bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on every Wednesday and Saturday at 2:50 pm and will arrive at Hazarat Nizamuddin at 10:20 am next day.

Similarly, train number 22222 Hazarat Nizamuddin-Mumbai bi-weekly Rajdhani Express will leave Hazarat Nizamuddin on every Thursday and Sunday at 4:15 pm and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11:55 am next day.

The train will take halts at Kalyan, Nasik Road, Jalgaon, Bhopal, Jhansi and Agra Cantonment stations.