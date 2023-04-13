'If BJP Leaders' Daughters Marry Muslims...': Bhupesh Baghel Sparks Row, BJP Hits Back

Bhupesh Baghel said daughter's senior BJP leaders are married Muslim.

Accusing the saffron party of politicising the Biranpur incident, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that the daughters of senior BJP leaders marrying Muslims is "love" and on contrary to this, others doing the same is termed as "Jihad".

Speaking to media persons in Bilaspur on Wednesday, Chief Minister Baghel said "They (BJP) are speaking about love 'Jihad', if talked about the senior leaders of BJP their daughters married to whom...Muslim..that's not 'Love Jihad'. Where the daughter of Chhattisgarh's most senior leader is..ask him once..that's not a 'Love Jihad'."

"If their daughters do it, then it is love while anyone else doing the same is called Jihad?" Mr Baghel questioned.

BJP general secretary OP Choudhary, while responding to Mr Baghel's remarks, called him the 'biggest supporter' of Love Jihad.

"The statement of CM Baghel gives a clear indication that he is the biggest supporter of 'Love Jihad'," Mr Choudhary said.

"The statement shows his (CM Baghel's) hate towards Hindus," he alleged.

"In desperation to save his politics, Baghel is making baseless statements," The IAS-turned-politician said.

"The entire Chhattisgarh is watching your (referring to CM) statement that how you are making comments on Hindu women to please Priyanka Vadra," Mr Choudhary further alleged.

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to relatives of Bhuneswar Sahu, who was killed in a clash that took place at village Biranpur in Bemetara district and consoled them.

During interaction with the victim's family members, Chief Minister Baghel assured to stand with the family members in this distressing time. Meanwhile, he assured justice to the bereaved family and action against those involved in the crime.

The victim's father Ishwar Sahu expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for this gesture and requested strong action against the culprits. While responding to Mr Sahu's request, Chief Minister Baghel assured to take the action, said the statement issued by the public relations department here on Wednesday.

Notably, the Chief Minister has already announced Rs 10 lakh and a government job for a family member of Bhuneswar as compensation. It may be recalled that on April 8, Bhuneswar was killed in a clash between two groups at Biranpur in Bemetara. Against the backdrop of this incident, elaborate security arrangements coupled with heavy deployment of security personnel were placed at the village.

On April 10, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called a statewide bandh. On the same day, BJP state president for the Chhattisgarh unit Arun Sao along with his supporters reached Bemetara to meet the victim's family but he was prevented at Saja following which they staged a massive demonstration. Somehow, Mr Sao reached Pipariya village along with his supporters. After a prolonged demonstration, police took Mr Sao and other leaders into custody as a preventive measure.

Later, two persons were found dead near a village close to Biranpur on April 11.

In the wake of this development, police have stepped up deployment and also barricaded the roads heading to Biranpur.

In the presence of officials from the district administration and police, a meeting to restore peace in the village was chaired which also marked the participation of people from different communities.

After a clash between two communities that claimed three lives, police have stepped up security arrangements at village Biranpur in Bemetara district with the deployment of around 1000 security personnel.

To restore peace in the district and to prevent any untoward incident, section 144 has been imposed across the district, confirmed Bemetara Collector P S Elma. Earlier, section 144 was imposed at Biranpur after the clash.

To check the spread of rumours, Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela has issued directives stating that if anyone is found posting, forwarding, commenting and sharing fake/unconfirmed news on social media platforms which may put a negative impact on peace will be booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

Moreover, the roads heading towards Biranpur village have been barricaded to prevent the entry of unwanted mobs.

Anticipating any unauthorized gathering on the tenth-day ritual of the 22-year-old youth, who died in the clash, police have made elaborate arrangements. Besides, the district administration is promptly acting on rumours buzzing on social media. The district administration has also started countering the rumours related to Biranpur incident.

Similarly, the deployment of security personnel will continue in and around the district in coming days as well. To avert any untoward incidents, police personnel are frequently undertaking patrolling on vehicles as well as on foot.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)