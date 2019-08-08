'...Asking Questions Is A Crime': Bhupesh Baghel On Centre's Kashmir Move

Bhupesh Baghel said that the people who will be affected by the big move are not aware of it

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday took a jibe at the Centre over removal of special status of Jammu and Kashmir saying he will not say anything about it as "asking questions is a crime now."

Mr Baghel also remarked that the people who will be affected by the big move are not aware of it.

"The way it was implemented, had they taken everyone into confidence, it would have been different. Now the people for whom it was implemented aren't aware of it. Asking a question is a crime now so, I don't want to say anything," the Congress leader told reporters.

While the Congress has vehemently opposed the BJP-led government's move, many party leaders have backed the action.

The Parliament has given its nod to the resolution revoking Article 370 and also to the bill bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without legislature.

In his reply to the debates on the Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah had said that Article 370 had been the biggest impediment to the progress of people in Jammu and Kashmir and had helped in terrorism gaining ground with help of Pakistan.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.