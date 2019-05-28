Bhupesh Baghel Has 'Little Knowledge' About Veer Savarkar: Raman Singh

Bhupesh Bhagel is trying to distort historical facts on Veer Savarkar, said Raman Singh.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday accused his successor Bhupesh Baghel of distorting history, saying the latter has "little knowledge" about social reformer Veer Savarkar.

"Bhupesh Baghel is misleading people. He has little knowledge about Veer Savarkar. He is trying to distort historical facts. Veer Savarkar devoted his entire life in the freedom struggle and fought for the independence of our country," Mr Singh told ANI.

He said that Veer Savarkar was one of the freedom fighters who was sentenced to life imprisonment and played a key role in promoting unity and harmony.

"One should visit Cellular Jail (in Port Blair) to see what sacrifices he gave for our country. We remember him even today due to his tireless efforts in ensuring that our country is freed from the British," Mr Singh said.

On Monday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had claimed that Veer Savarkar was the first one to propose the two-nation theory that led to the formation of India and Pakistan, while Muhammad Ali Jinnah implemented it.

"Veer Savarkar had put forward the proposal of dividing the country into two parts on religious grounds and Muhammad Ali Jinnah had implemented it. This is a historical fact and no one can deny it," Mr Baghel had told reporters.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Veer Savarkar on his 136th birth anniversary.