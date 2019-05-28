PM Modi, Leaders Pay Tribute To Veer Savarkar On 136th Birth Anniversary

Veer Savarkar epitomises courage, patriotism and unflinching commitment to a strong India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the Indian independence activist and the formulator of the Hindutva philosophy Veer Damodar Savarkar on his 136th birth anniversary.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "We bow to Veer Savarkar on his Jayanti. Veer Savarkar epitomises courage, patriotism and unflinching commitment to a strong India. He inspired many people to devote themselves towards the nation building."

He also posted a long video of him describing Veer Savarkar's personality, with visuals of him bowing before the Hindutva ideologue. This is the first time that Narendra Modi being the Prime Minister has made and posted such a video.

He inspired many people to devote themselves towards nation building.

Apart from PM Modi, other BJP leaders including LK Advani and Sumitra Mahajan paid tribute to Veer Savarkar. They paid floral tribute to the Indian independence activist at the Parliament earlier in the day.

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid tribute to the freedom fighter on Twitter.

Tribute to #VeerSavarkar

A fearless revolutionary, prolific poet, a visionary statesman, a social reformer, who dedicated his life in the service of Bharat Mata. #VeerSavarkarJayantipic.twitter.com/zFd0a3iL3q — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) May 28, 2019



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a picture of him paying floral tribute to the reformer.

"Paid my floral tributes to SwatantryaVeer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary at Mantralaya, Mumbai, this morning with my Cabinet colleagues. #VeerSavarkar"

Paid my floral tributes to SwatantryaVeer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar ji on his birth anniversary at Mantralaya, Mumbai, this morning with my Cabinet colleagues.#VeerSavarkarpic.twitter.com/kpm2iYMLYj — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 28, 2019

Veer Savarkar is also known as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and was born on May 28, 1883 in Bhagpur village near Nasik in Maharashtra. Veer Savarkar was a freedom fighter, politician, lawyer, writer, social reformer and formulator of the Hindutva philosophy.