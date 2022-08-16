Bhopal Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain Alert, Districts Prep For Emergencies

Holiday has been declared in schools in Bhopal and Narmadapuram due to heavy rainfall. (Representational)

An alert has been issued in Jabalpur, Bhopal and neighbouring districts in Madhya Pradesh amid heavy rain forecast over the next 24 hours. Holiday has been declared in schools in Bhopal and Narmadapuram due to heavy rainfall.

In Jabalpur, 13 of the 21 gates of Bargi Dam and six of eight gates of Barna dam have been opened to release excess water.

District authorities in Hoshangabad, Harda, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Raisen, Sehore, and Barwani have been instructed to remain vigilant due to the water discharge from dams.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reviewed the situation arising out of incessant rainfall in the state.

On Sunday in Shivpuri, a crocodile wandered into a residential colony amid heavy rainfall was captured after an hour-long operation later was later released in Sankhya Sagar Lake

Earlier, a crocodile had entered a residential colony in Shivpuri district amid heavy rainfall on Sunday. The eight-foot reptile was captured by a rescue team from Madhav National Park after an hour-long operation and was released in Sankhya Sagar Lake.