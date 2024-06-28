Watch: Samajwadi Party MP Carried To Car By Staff On Waterlogged Road

The first rain in Delhi-NCR has caused trouble for people and politicians alike. On Friday morning, the roads around Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav's bungalow in the Lodhi Estate area of the national capital were inundated. When Mr Yadav stepped out to leave for the Parliament, all he and his entourage saw was water.



The heavy rain made it impossible for him to leave without help. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Mr Yadav's staff lifted him in their hands and carried him to the car.

#WATCH | Delhi: SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav being helped by members of his staff and others to his car as the area around his residence is completely inundated.

Visuals from Lodhi Estate area.



Later, the MP spoke to ANI about the trouble he faced. "I had to do all this to go to Parliament. We came out in a car, then people lifted us to the car," he said.



He questioned the mismanagement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, stating, "I have been talking to MCD officials since 4 o'clock. We will get relief from this only if someone brings a pump and removes the water."

#WATCH | SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "NDMC is not prepared. The rainfalls are late, still they didn't clean the drains...If the drains are cleaned, this situation would never occur. A NITI Aayog member, ministers, MoS Home, other ministers, Navy Admiral, General live here. But…

Talking about the extent of the damage, he revealed his entire bungalow was filled with water. “We got the flooring done just two days ago. There has been a loss of lakhs."



He also criticised the MCD's lack of preparedness, saying, “They did not clean the drains despite rains being late this year”. He noted that long-serving NDMC employees were aware of where the drains were clogged. "If drains were cleaned, this situation would never occur," he said.



He pointed out the irony of the situation, given the high-profile neighbourhood, saying, "Next to us is the bungalow of the member of Niti Aayog, who has the status of a state minister. Then there are ministers. There is the Minister of State for Home Affairs, under whom NDMC is. There are army generals. There are navy admirals, but it has become difficult for people to move out."