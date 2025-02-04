This District Collector Bans Begging At Public Places

Bhopal collector on Monday issued an order for completely banning begging at the public places within the jurisdiction of the district.

Collector Kaushlendra Vikram Singh issued the prohibitory order under section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sahita (BNSS) 2023. The section provision reads "Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger."

The order also stated that legal action would be taken under section 223 of BNSS, 2023 against the person found violating the instructions issued.

"Through newspapers and other media reports, it was brought to the notice that people are engaged in begging either alone or with their families at traffic signals, crossings, religious places, tourist places and other public places. These people are disobeying the government's order to curb begging as well as they also create hindrance in the traffic management. People from other states and cities are also involved in begging in the city, many of whom have a criminal history. Most of the people involved in begging are also involved in drugs or other activities," the order read.

It further stressed that many criminal activities were also conducted under the guise of begging. Besides, there is a possibility of accidents due to begging at traffic signals. Begging is a social evil and the government also issued appropriate instructions periodically to stop begging.

"Under section 163 of BNSS 2023, begging is completely banned within the entire revenue boundary area of Bhopal district. Giving anything as alms to beggars or buying any kind of goods from them is prohibited. Legal action will be taken against the person who gives anything or buys any goods from them for violation of this order," it added.

"The order will be effective with immediate effect under section 163 (2) of the BNSS and action will be taken against the person violating this order under Section 223 of the BNSS 2023," it stated.

Additionally, the administration has designated a shelter home for beggars at the Community Health Center Kolar to rehabilitate them.

