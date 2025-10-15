Bhopal Bypass Stretch Collapses, Government Report Blames Farmers

A 100-metre stretch of the Bhopal Bypass collapsed on Monday, leaving behind a 30-foot-deep crater and a long list of explanations. Among the many causes under review, the Madhya Pradesh government's preliminary report cites farmers digging soil near the wall, which allegedly blocked drainage and caused waterlogging inside the embankment, leading to the collapse.

No casualties were reported, and the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPDRC) immediately barricaded the area and diverted traffic to an adjoining lane to ensure smooth movement.

Officials confirmed that there were no vehicles on the stretch when the collapse occurred.

What Led To The Collapse?

A technical inspection following the collapse revealed that the reinforced earth (RE) wall was not built as per approved standards. The soil used was substandard, and stone pitching meant to prevent erosion and water seepage was not carried out.

Officials also found that the drainage around the embankment was obstructed, partly because farmers had dug soil near the retaining wall. The combination of poor construction, waterlogging, and structural weakness caused the embankment to weaken during the monsoon, ultimately leading to the collapse.

Government Forms Committee To Investigate

MPRDC Managing Director BS Meena formed a three-member committee consisting of Chief Engineer BS Meena, General Manager Manoj Gupta, and General Manager RS Chandel to conduct a detailed investigation. The committee has been instructed to submit its report within seven days.

Speaking to NDTV, MPRDC Divisional Manager Sonal Sinha said, "About 100 metres of the road has caved in, creating a 30-foot-deep crater. We have formed a team to investigate the matter. Preliminary findings indicate that the retaining wall collapsed. The cause will be confirmed once the investigation report is submitted."

About The Bhopal Eastern Bypass

The Bhopal Eastern Bypass, which connects key routes to Indore, Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Mandla, and Sagar, was constructed by M/s Transtroy Private Limited, Hyderabad, under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model. The project was completed in 2012-13 under a 15-year concession agreement signed in 2010.

However, in 2020, the contract was terminated due to non-compliance with terms, and the company was blacklisted for three years. Since then, MPRDC has managed the stretch directly, outsourcing only minor maintenance work as required.

Repair work on the damaged section has begun, with officials setting a ten-day deadline for restoration. Samples of the soil have been sent to the Public Works Department's Central Laboratory for testing.

This is not the first time questions have been raised about the quality of road construction in Madhya Pradesh. The Bhopal bypass, built at a cost of hundreds of crores, has faced repeated maintenance lapses since 2020. Engineers have often warned that improper compaction, poor-quality soil, and neglected drainage can destabilise embankments, warnings that seem prophetic now.