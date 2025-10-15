Video: Afghan Taliban Drone Drops Bomb On Pak Outpost

The Afghan Taliban today released footage of drone strikes at Pakistani border outposts as the two neighbours engaged in one of the deadliest conflicts in years. Dozens of Pakistani soldiers have been killed and missing in action. The Afghan Taliban have also suffered losses.

A black and white footage released by the Afghan Taliban showed a drone dropping a small ordnance, likely a mortar round, on top of a rectangular structure that the Taliban claimed was a Pakistan outpost. The roof exploded on impact.

The situation appears to be escalating as a column of Afghani tanks rolled towards the battlefield at the border with Pakistan.

Violence between the two neighbours has flared since explosions in Afghanistan last week, including two in the capital Kabul, that were blamed on Pakistan. The Afghan Taliban government launched an offensive along parts of its southern border in retaliation, prompting Islamabad to vow a strong response of its own.

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of harbouring militant groups led by the Pakistani Taliban Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) on its soil, a claim Kabul denies.

In the latest violence, Pakistan's military accused the Afghan Taliban of attacking two major border posts in the southwest and northwest. The drone footage likely came from one of these attacks.

Pakistan said both assaults were repelled, with about 20 Taliban fighters killed in attacks launched near Spin Boldak on the Afghan side of the frontier in southern Kandahar province early on Wednesday, news agency AFP reported.

The Afghan Taliban said 15 civilians were killed and dozens wounded in the clashes near Spin Boldak and that "two to three" of its fighters were also killed.

Ali Mohammad Haqmal, an Afghan spokesman for the information department in the Spin Boldak region, said civilians were killed by mortar fire. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid accused Pakistani forces of "once again" carrying out attacks "with light and heavy weapons" in the district.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told parliament last week that several attempts to convince the Afghan Taliban to stop supporting the TTP had failed. Islamabad accuses the TTP - which was combat-trained in Afghanistan and claims to share the ideology of the Taliban there - of killing hundreds of Pakistani soldiers since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Last week's explosions in Afghanistan took place while the Taliban's top diplomat was making an unprecedented visit to India. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the blasts.